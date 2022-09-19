Bishop Whitehead, Who Was Robbed On Live, Chokes A Woman During Church Service [VIDEO]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

After being the center of attention after allegedly being robbed on live stream, Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead choked a woman during a church service.

The live stream caught the action again at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. The video shows the bishop grabbing her by the back of her neck and escorting her out of the church. Later in an Instagram live he denies the choking though he was arrested. He claims that the woman tried to attack his family.

He later went on Instagram live and denis the choking sharing that he was after his daughter and wife. He wasn’t booked or arrested but was brought to the police precinct to talk about the matters according to TMZ.

The Bishop says he will be talking about the incident on live.

“Join Me Live @10pm Tonight! @nypd You Don’t Get To Lock Me Up And Say, oops, We Are Sorry! Stand With Me Tomorrow 9/19/22 Right In Front Of The 69th Police precinct @12Noon 9720 Foster Avenue Brooklyn, NY, 11236-2123.”

