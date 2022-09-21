Central Ohio schools allowing off-campus for Bible-based education

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, hundreds of public school students in central Ohio have the power to leave campus during the day – not for lunch or recess, but for Bible-based education.

Made possible through a U.S. Supreme Court decision from 1952, private religious organizations like the Hilliard-based LifeWise Academy transports students from about 75 public-school districts to off-site locations for religious instruction once a week during school hours, LifeWise founder Joel Penton said.

“There’s a real desire here, there’s a real demand in that parents want to communicate to their children these things are important to us, and so when we send you off to school into an academic setting, we’d like you to receive religious instruction as well,” Penton said.

As more central Ohio school districts adopt what’s called a “religious release” policy, more of the state’s public students become eligible for opt-in programs like LifeWise, so long as they receive parental consent.

For the full NBC4 story click here

