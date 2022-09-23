Eastland Mall slapped with thousands in fines by Columbus

According to NBC4i, A case filed by Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has handed down thousands of dollars in fines to an area mall after the owners failed to meet a deadline.
Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC, which bought Eastland Mall in 2015 for $9.7 million, now faces a $3,500 fine, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. The court held a contempt hearing Thursday to see if the owners had followed orders to clean up the property, and found they did not.
f Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC, does not address the health and safety violations Klein flagged, the court will tack on an additional $250 fine daily. Items on the to-do list to clean up the mall include litter, solid waste, graffiti and broken concrete.
For the full NBC4 story click here
