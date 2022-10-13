Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Gary With Da Tea is suspecting that Ciara and Russell Wilson are having marital issues. Russell Wilson has been losing on his new team with the Denver Broncos, and Gary thinks that it has something to do with Ciara’s social media presence. Gary claims that Ciara is wearing less and showing more which has Russell distracted from his work.

What do you think?

Gary’s Tea: Are Ciara & Russell Wilson Having Marriage Issues?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com