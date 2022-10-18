Amazon Style Opens in Easton

The retail industry continues to grow in the Columbus metro with the latest new innovative retailer Amazon Style opening inside Easton Town Center.
Amazon Style at Easton Town Center is only the second store of its kind in the country. Amazon Style is not a normal shopping experience, the store uses smart technology to help find your proper size, add things to your dressing room, introduce various items that you may not know about, and much more!
Even making a purchase in this store uses smart technology; as easy as using a credit card saved on your Amazon or holding your palm above an Amazon One device at the register for payment. But if the technology is too much for you no worries, traditional payments (cash, credit, etc) are also accepted at this store.
Check out a tour of the new store and how easy your shopping experience will be:
Amazon Style is now open for business in the main building of Easton Town Center located in the former Forever XXI.
