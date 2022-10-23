HomeNews

Girl steals $10K from grandparents, passes it out to classmates

According to NBC4i, a 14-year-old student at a middle school in Florida is reportedly facing a grand theft charge after officials say she stole over $10,000 from her grandparents and handed it out to fellow classmates.

The girl, a student at Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield, had handed out hundreds of dollars — each — to some of her fellow students on Thursday, according to an arrest report.

Deputies with Marion County responded to the school the same day. School officials also found $2,500 in the girl’s backpack.

Investigators said the student claimed she was given the cash from a former student, but they later learned she had stolen around $13,500 from her grandmother’s safe.

