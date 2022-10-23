Girl steals $10K from grandparents, passes it out to classmates

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, a 14-year-old student at a middle school in Florida is reportedly facing a grand theft charge after officials say she stole over $10,000 from her grandparents and handed it out to fellow classmates.

The girl, a student at Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield, had handed out hundreds of dollars — each — to some of her fellow students on Thursday, according to an arrest report.

Deputies with Marion County responded to the school the same day. School officials also found $2,500 in the girl’s backpack.

Investigators said the student claimed she was given the cash from a former student, but they later learned she had stolen around $13,500 from her grandmother’s safe.

