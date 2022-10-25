Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God

According to NBC4i, CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby.
The announcement came in the form of a Fox News opinion piece that he wrote, chronicling his journey with the company and how he came to make this decision
“As an owner, there are certain rights and responsibilities, including the right to sell the company and keep the profits for yourself and your family. As our company grew, that idea began to bother me more and more. Well-meaning attorneys and accountants advised me to simply pass ownership down to my children and grandchildren. It didn’t seem fair to me that I might change or even ruin the future of grandchildren who had not even been born yet.” DAVID GREEN
