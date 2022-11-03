CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a Columbus man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering after receiving nearly $750,000 in payments.
According to a release by the Internal Revenue Service, Charles Asumadu laundered money from online romance scams and received approximately $744,815.30 in funds. He did so by creating several profiles on online dating and social media sites where he contacted men and women to create affectionate and romantic relationships.
Asumadu and his co-conspirators would then ask for cash or investments from the victims and give account information with instructions to send the money there.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus Man Pleads Guilty of Romance Scams
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Dazzles In Greta Constantine At The Human Rights Campaign Dinner
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Honey Trappin’ | Episode 92
- Cynthia Bailey Shares What Prompted The Divorce From Mike Hill
- The Iconic Stevie Wonder Will Headline The 2023 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage®
- The National Federation of the Blind Upset At Jerry Jones’ Blind Referee Costume
- Tennessee Gerrymandering And Voter Suppression Make A Mess Of Multiple State Races
- Jodie Turner Smith Gives Us Style Goals In An Ashi Studio Look
- Ciara Shines On Instagram In Latest Reel While Teasing New Single
- Herschel Walker Says He’d Put His ‘Resume’ Up Against Barack Obama’s ‘At Any Time Of The Day’