CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus City Schools announced it will be changing all bus routes for students across the city.
According to the district, nearly every student who currently takes the bus to their school in Columbus, including city schools and charter/non-public schools, will likely have a new driver, pick-up and/or drop-off times, or a new bus stop location — or all of the above.
The changes, which will take effect Jan. 3 after the winter break, are the result of the district changing routing software, the district said in a statement.
In a tweet, the district called the changes “unprecedented.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- GloRilla Receives First Grammy Nomination For Best Rap Performance
- Rap Grammy Noms 2022: Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead The Pack
- Jamaal Brown, Ohio State basketball standout, dies
- Columbus schools to change all bus routes
- Thanksgiving gas prices expected to shatter 2012 record
- Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyers Demand Charges
- Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Trump Set to Announce Run, Biden Gets Tough on China & ‘White People Parking Only’
- Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive
- LaTocha Scott Says She ‘Didn’t Get The Fashion Memo’ During Xscape’s Recent Red Carpet Appearance
- Janelle Monae Shines In Elie Saab Gown