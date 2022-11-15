HomeCbus

Columbus schools to change all bus routes

According to NBC4i, Columbus City Schools announced it will be changing all bus routes for students across the city.

According to the district, nearly every student who currently takes the bus to their school in Columbus, including city schools and charter/non-public schools, will likely have a new driver, pick-up and/or drop-off times, or a new bus stop location — or all of the above.

The changes, which will take effect Jan. 3 after the winter break, are the result of the district changing routing software, the district said in a statement.

In a tweet, the district called the changes “unprecedented.”

