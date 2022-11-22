CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl last month is in custody.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday.
Adkins is facing a murder charge.
According to court documents, a witness stated they saw Adkins fire a gun into a crowd of several girls fighting near the park at approximately 3 p.m. that day.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Arrest Made in Columbus Teen Lovely Kendricks Murder
- What kind of car takes unleaded 87 or 88 gas?
- Here’s Where to Get Gas for $1.99 in Columbus
- Gabrielle Union Shines In Loewe Dress
- Steve Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Custom Dior
- A Cinderella Story: Brandy To Reprise Her Role As Cinderella In Upcoming Descendants Film
- Kelly Rowland Faces Backlash After Defending Chris Brown At 2022 American Music Awards
- Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z
- Trey Songz Facing New Assault Allegations From NYC Woman Who Claims He Beat Her Up
- Hot Spot: Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown At The AMAs! [WATCH]