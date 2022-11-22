Both Tinashe And Keke Palmer Sizzle In The Same Marc Jacobs Ensemble

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

During the American Music Awards on Sunday, R&B hitmaker Tinashe sent fans into a heart tizzy after she appeared on the red carpet wearing a Y2K goth-inspired Marc Jacobs ensemble. If you remember, the singer’s futuristic outfit was the same grungy ensemble that Keke Palmer rocked to the LA premiere of “Nope” back in July.

Tinashe put her own unique spin on the fun look by pairing the cinching corset and low-rise skirt with a pair of oversized plaid sunglasses. For some added flair, the “2 On” singer wore her hair in funky Bantu knots and tied the outfit together with a layered silver necklace. Tinashe, 29, showed off her washboard abs in the fun piece.

Keke Palmer showed off her chiseled torso in the same Marc Jacobs look back in July

In July, Palmer also gave fans a peek at her chiseled torso when she dazzled at the “Nope” premiere in the same ensemble. The 29-year-old actress and singer paired the look with the designer’s Kiki platform boots and a crystal embroidered necklace. The “Alice” star also rocked long knotless braids along with the fun piece. Palmer tapped celebrity stylists Wayman and Micah to help piece together the look.

“Mama likes to lengthen her torso at all times,” the talented star told Vogue of her fashion decision at the time.

“I loved that this look made me feel fierce immediately upon putting it on! I’ve been a huge fan of Marc and his artistry for years, so I jumped at the opportunity to wear one of his designs for the premiere,” she continued. “It made me feel powerful and effortless at the same time, which is very hard to do. In the end, the entire look, mixed with my braids, really felt futurist yet classic—which I thought was perfect for the Nope premiere and fit the theme of the film.”

We can’t take sides here because both beauties look downright gorgeous in this futuristic fit, but if you had to choose, do you think one of these stars rocked the ensemble a little bit better? Tell us in the comments section!

