Ashanti Shows Off Her Bikini Body While On Vacation

One thing about Ashanti – she’s going to go on vacation, get sexy bikini flicks off, and make us all live vicariously through her! Our good sis is always on vacation and definitely looks good while doing it.

Earlier today, she posted up in the UAE and reminded us again why she’s forever our body goals. While headed for a beach day out, she stopped to take a few quick flicks wearing a sexy black cut-out with mathing black sandals, a black cover up and of course a floppy hat. She wore her long and curled and rocked minimal jewelry on both her wrists and her ears. The beauty took to Instagram to show off her toned bikini body as she posed on the beach as well as pool side to show off her sexy bikini and killer bod from all angles. ” she simply captioned the sexy photo set. Check it out below. “Global” she simply captioned the sexy photo set. Check it out below.

” Ashanti’s good friend Tiny Harris commented on the photo while another one of the beauty’s followers wrote, “ “U look too damn good friend” Ashanti’s good friend Tiny Harris commented on the photo while another one of the beauty’s followers wrote, “ ” underneath the sexy pics. U a show off friend” underneath the sexy pics.

As long as Ashanti keeps living her best life on vacation, we’re going to continue living vicariously through her IG page! Can’t wait to see what heat she drops next!

