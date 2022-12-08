Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend.
Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before.
So far this year, Breeze Airways has added six non-stop flights to and from CMH. The original four to Providence, Rhode Island; Hartford, Connecticut; Jacksonville, Florida; and Norfolk, Virginia will return in the spring.
So will the two new additions — one to Raleigh, North Carolina and one to the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.
For the full NBC4 story click here
