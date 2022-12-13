HomeCbus

Deputy kills armed, ‘agitated’ man during Powell domestic disturbance

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a Delaware County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a “highly agitated” Powell man Monday after he called and told a dispatcher to “send the cops.”

Around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from Sean Michael Hinton, 42, who urged law enforcement without giving a reason to come to his Powell house on the 600 block of Slate Hollow Court, according to the 911 call audio. Hinton, who urged the sheriff’s office to “protect and serve, protect and serve,” eventually hung up on dispatchers. The dispatcher called back and his wife answered, alleging Hinton was armed, highly intoxicated and threatening suicide.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

Close