Jordyn Woods served body-ody-ody at the LA premiere of Avatar: They Way of Water in a light blue reflective Dion Lee dress.

Jordyn Woods knows a thing or two about fashion statements. The model and influencer’s light reflective dress goes from royal blue to icy blue in the light. This form-fitting midi dress with sexy cutouts was the perfect look to wear to the Avatar premiere since the film is mostly filmed under water.

The illuminating dress featured long sleeves, a turtleneck, and cutouts to reveal the back of Woods’ shoulders and underboob. It clung to Woods’ tiny waist and hit right at the back of her lower legs revealing royal blue ankle-strap heels. Woods accessorized her getup with two flashy rings, silver nails, and silver drop earrings. She wore her blonde-colored hair in a half-up, half-down style that consisted of two braids on each side and tendrils framing her face.

Woods posted her look to her Instagram with the caption, “Such a beautiful night at the Avatar Premiere .” Her followers were both fascinated and intrigued by her look asking what the actual color was and where they could find one. And judging by the slew of heart-eye and fire emojis under her picture, it’s safe to say that Woods nailed this look.

Jordyn Woods Turns Head In A Sexy Reflective Dress At The ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com