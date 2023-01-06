Making A Splash: Stephen Curry’s New Documentary Added To The 2023 Sundance Film Festival Lineup

This week (January 6), Sundance Film Festival announced its 2023 fall lineup which included NBA star, Stephen Curry’s newest documentary, Underrated. The first time people will be able to see the highly anticipated doc will be at the annual showcase, which will take place from January 19 through January 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Peter Nicks, the documentary also features world-renown producers Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and Erick Peyton.

The documentary provides an intimate look at NBA superstar Stephen Curry’s improbable coming of age at tiny Davidson College, where, under the wing of coach Bob McKillop, the team made a thrilling run in the 2008 NCAA tournament. With access to Curry throughout the 2021 season, the film also weaves the Golden State Warriors’ attempt to win another NBA championship following one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

As one of the most influential, dynamic, and unexpected players in the history of basketball; the documentary reveals Curry’s rise from an undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion; with intimate cinematic video, archival footage, and on-camera interviews.

Stephen Curry: Underrated gives us a glimpse into Curry’s personal life as he juggles the demands of his professional career to fulfill a promise he made to his mother when he left Davidson early to declare for the draft: he would get his college degree. Nicks successfully weaves the parallels he finds in video footage of Curry, as an aspiring athlete and as a professional basketball star, to tell the remarkable story of a kid who rose from an undersized and inconspicuous high school basketball player to an NBA icon.

Congrats to Steph! We can’t wait until we’re finally able to check the documentary out!

