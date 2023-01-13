CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman turned themselves into jail on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy.
Kyrios March Jr., 24, and Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, came to the Perry County Jail on Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The pair was wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday.
The child’s cause of death was a homicide due to blunt force trauma, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled on Wednesday. The child was suffering severe head injuries, court records said, and the coroner noted the child’s injuries were consistent with abuse and not accidental.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant
- Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant coming to Columbus
- Kanye Has Private Wedding Ceremony With Yeezy Architect, Per Report
- ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
- Mary J. Blige Celebrates Her Birthday In A Vibrant Look
- Tia Mowry Celebrates Her Natural Hair On Instagram: ‘Let Black Hair Be Black Hair’
- Understanding Down Syndrome In The Black Community
- Breaking: Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at 54
- Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities
- Win $250 and Tickets to See Jon B!