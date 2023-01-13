ADIDAS x IVY PARK Release THE IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 SNEAKER

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Adidas X Ivy Park is at it again! The dynamic brands recently introduced a basketball shoe named the IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 (TT 2000), and it’s giving us major nostalgia!

The TT 2000 sneaker is all about the basketball culture. Back in the early 2000s, street ball and attending basketball games in fly gear was the highlight of a lot of millennials’ lives. And to honor that time period, the TT 2000 sneaker aims to capture the excitement of that basketball era and the future of the sport.

The TT 2000 sneaker features a nubuck, suede upper, soft foam orange bottom, and multi-colored shoestrings to add pop to the kicks. Styling tip: pair them with a chic jogger set or distressed denim and a graphic tee. If you want to take it all the way back to the 2000s, throw on an Adidas tracksuit and a fresh hat with the IVY Park TT 2000 sneakers and call it a fashionable day!

Adidas X Ivy Park is known for producing hot sneakers that add spice to your wardrobe. Their spin on the Stan Smith Adidas had the fashion world in chaos!

The TT 2000 sneaker is only available via the Adidas Confirmed App on January 20th, 2023, in select markets. The kicks retail for $200.

DON’T MISS…

ADIDAS and IVY PARK Introduces ‘Super Sleek’ This Summer’s Hottest Sneakers

Tried It: Ivy Park’s Latest Ivytopia Collection Will Activate Your Inner Baddie

Adidas X Ivy Park To Release Six New Pieces To The IVYTOPIA Collection

ADIDAS x IVY PARK Release THE IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 SNEAKER was originally published on hellobeautiful.com