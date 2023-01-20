Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The reveal of the new-look NFL Pro Bowl continues.

The legendary meeting of the most talented footballers has changed, going from a regular game where no one really plays defensive to what’s now called the Pro Bowl Games, done in partnership with Peyton Manning‘s Omaha Productions. It boils down to a flag football game that starts with the recently named team captains, Pete Davidson for the NFC and Snoop Dogg for the AFC.

It’s unclear how well-versed in football Davidson is, but the thought process going into the teams will be top-notch since Super Bowl-winning brothers Peyton and Eli Manning were previously named coaches.

Snoop’s love for football is well known as he’s got his own youth football league that he started back in 2005 and has since exploded in popularity with thousands of players signing up. The SYFL has even been home to some major talent, with several committing to D1 colleges. A few even made it to the pros.

The rapper also has a business relationship with the NFL after performing at Super Bowl LVI last year. But for now, he’s focused on being the best captain and coming out on top against Pete Davidson.

“I’m comin’ back to the NFL field, but this time, instead of performing, I’m going head-to-head with Pete and competing for the title of The Pro Bowl Games Champion,” Snoop told People in a statement.

“The competition is going to go off, but we all know that Peyton and our AFC squad are gonna do some big things. We’ll end up on that podium.”

Davidson had a very on-brand response to getting named captain, simply saying, “I’m doing this to impress my Uncle Mike.”

The reinvented Pro Bowl, which will have no contact, will surely draw some mixed reactions from fans come February.

Snoop Dogg & Pete Davidson Named Captains For 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was originally published on cassiuslife.com