Another Snow Storm is Headed to Central Ohio

According to NBC4i, The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. This system will start in our western and southwestern counties after midnight, and will continue to move north pre-sunrise on Wednesday setting us up for a messy Wednesday morning commute.

As mentioned, this will start from a low ejecting from our southwest into our area. The leading edge of this moisture may in fact start as some cold rain showers in the southwest, but as the colder air during the night mixes south, we will see this turning to mostly snow ahead of daybreak.

