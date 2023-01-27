Ben Crump Compares Tyre Nichols’ Footage To Rodney King: ‘Those Officers Did Not Extend Any Humanity’ [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

According to various news outlets, it’s being reported that protestors may gather in Memphis after five police officers were charged for the murder of Tyre Nichols, who was beaten and left to die by police and paramedics after a traffic stop.

Attorney Ben Crump, one of the attorneys representing the Nichols family, called into the Rickey Smiley Morning Show this morning to fill us in on everything happening on the ground, the legal actions taken by the city, and why he felt utter sadness after seeing the video himself, even describing it to the likes of what we once saw with Rodney King.

“When I watched the video, obviously it evokes strong emotions because it is similar to Rodney King. But then I got really sad because I kept thinking those officers did not extend any humanity to Tyre Nichols and this. This young brother. When you watch this video Ricky, you gonna see the escalation from the very beginning.”

He even describes Tyre calling out for his mother three times during the heart-wrenching attack.

He continued a few minutes later, “When you watch this video, he’s very confused saying how long why y’all doing all this? Do y’all need to? Do all of this and Tyre only weighs about? He has Crohn’s disease. He’s 6 foot three and between 140 and 150 pounds. And you look at him and you say, man, why couldn’t those officers see that? That could have been their little bro. Or worse, it could have been them at one point in their life.”

They conclude the conversation by going into detail about the institutionalized issues that fester within the police force, and how almost every time it’s someone of black or brown skin color who is on the receiving end of this brutal system.

“We don’t see this happening to our unarmed white brothers and sisters. They don’t live in this type of excessive force. Where are those videos? That’s what we should keep asking.”

We appreciate Attorney Crump joining us this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show during these difficult circumstances and will keep you updated on the latest surrounding this story.

