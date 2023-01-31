$225K approved in settlement from 2017 police excessive force lawsuit

According NBC4i, Columbus City Council approved a $225,000 settlement with a man accusing Columbus police of using excessive force during a 2017 arrest.
Council voted 7-0 to settle a partial lawsuit filed by Timothy Davis, a man arrested outside Livingston Market convenience store on Sept. 1, 2017, on outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants from Ohio and Kentucky.
“The City Attorney’s Office and the Department of Public Safety recommend approval of the settlement as being in the best interest of the City,” states the ordinance approved by council.
Cellphone video of Davis’ arrest shows officers struggling to subdue Davis and eventually punching and kicking him. Afterward, police spokesman Sgt. Dean Worthington said the use of force depends on a suspect’s behavior and police policy does allow for punching and kicking.
Warning graphic video
