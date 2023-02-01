Arena Football League is coming back making it possible for The Destroyers to return

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, The Arena Football League is coming back and Columbus football fans could see the return of its professional team.

The AFL announced Wednesday the league will return in 2024 for its first season since 2019 with 16 teams to play. Initially founded in 1986, the indoor football league has dissolved twice with its most recent shutdown in 2019 with just six teams in the league.

Now with its return, Columbus football fans could see the return of the Destroyers, who relocated from Buffalo to central Ohio in 2004. The Destroyers played five seasons in Columbus before folding in 2008 and returning for the league’s most recent year in 2019.

