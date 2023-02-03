HomeCbus

Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location

( Boston, MA 030215) Shack Burger, front left, , Smoke Shack, back left, Fries, front right, and Newbury, back right, are seen in the Shake Shack new shop on Newbury Street in Boston, Monday, March 2, 2015. Staff Photo by Chitose Suzuki

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

According to NBC4i, Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state.

The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio.

To celebrate, the first 200 guests will receive a limited edition gift following a ribbon-cutting pre-opening. In addition, Shake Shack is donating $1 to the Dublin Food Pantry for every sandwich sold on opening day.

