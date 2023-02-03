According to NBC4i, Customers at a Downtown restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz can dine on seafood, sip a cocktail named “1+1=2Chainz” and admire a portrait of the Grammy-award-winning artist.
After delaying its January opening date, Esco Restaurant and Tapas – first launched in Atlanta by Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard – held the grand opening of its lounge-style Columbus franchise at 31 E. Gay St. on Wednesday.
Owned and operated by Akron-based entrepreneur Jessica Kay, the Columbus franchise will become Esco’s third location nationwide and first outside of Georgia, according to its website. It replaces the Irish-themed Pub Mahone, which left the Gay Street location in March.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant makes its Columbus debut
- Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location
- Beyond Just Finances: More Ways You Can Support Black-Owned Businesses [WATCH]
- Anika Kai Gives Us A First Look At Morphe’s Ultralavender Collection
- RIP Brandon Smiley: Funeral Plans Revealed For Rickey Smiley’s Oldest Son
- What Is Your Limit? Beyoncé Fans Willing To Risk It All Financially After Tour Announcement [WATCH]
- Lala Anthony Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Latex Bodysuit
- Savannah James Is Absolutely Serving In Latest Photos
- Omega Psi Phi Revokes Membership Of Three Officers Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Death
- Justice For Anthony Lowe! Outraged Family, Activists Ask Why Cops Needed To Shoot Double Amputee