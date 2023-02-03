Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant makes its Columbus debut

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Customers at a Downtown restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz can dine on seafood, sip a cocktail named “1+1=2Chainz” and admire a portrait of the Grammy-award-winning artist.

After delaying its January opening date, Esco Restaurant and Tapas – first launched in Atlanta by Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard – held the grand opening of its lounge-style Columbus franchise at 31 E. Gay St. on Wednesday.

Owned and operated by Akron-based entrepreneur Jessica Kay, the Columbus franchise will become Esco’s third location nationwide and first outside of Georgia, according to its website. It replaces the Irish-themed Pub Mahone, which left the Gay Street location in March.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: