HomeCbus

Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant makes its Columbus debut

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Customers at a Downtown restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz can dine on seafood, sip a cocktail named “1+1=2Chainz” and admire a portrait of the Grammy-award-winning artist.

After delaying its January opening date, Esco Restaurant and Tapas – first launched in Atlanta by Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard – held the grand opening of its lounge-style Columbus franchise at 31 E. Gay St. on Wednesday.

Owned and operated by Akron-based entrepreneur Jessica Kay, the Columbus franchise will become Esco’s third location nationwide and first outside of Georgia, according to its website. It replaces the Irish-themed Pub Mahone, which left the Gay Street location in March.

 For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

Close