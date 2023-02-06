Meet Your 2023 Future History Makers: Terry Green II

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Terry Green is the Founder and Executive Director of Think Make Live Youth non-profit organization as well as the Founder of the Social Justice Awards, an award ceremony dedicated to honoring outstanding social justice leadership. He has over 10 years of experience in professional public speaking and has provided over 150 presentations in more than 11 cities throughout the United States. He is also the CEO of Breaking Statistics, a social justice consulting firm that provides effective solutions, strategies, and systems to support diversity, equity and inclusion, youth empowerment, community enrichment for companies, organizations, schools, and community groups. He is a national social justice consultant providing a hallmark experience in developing innovative equity strategies. Terry received the YouthBuild USA Outstanding Commitment to Leadership and Social Justice Award. He is an active alumnus of the United Way of Central Ohio Neighborhood Leadership Academy.

As a young community activist, Terry also served as a Community Organizer for America Forward Today’s Student Campaign. He serves on the Supreme Court of Ohio Subcommittee on Responding to Child Abuse, Neglect and Dependency. Recently he has been appointed to serve as a Board Member for Franklin County’s Rise Together Innovation Center which is an organization aiming to decrease poverty within Central Ohio. Currently, Terry is leading a local youth Community Action Team in Central Ohio in partnership with Opportunity Youth United, a national movement of young people and allies working to increase opportunities and decrease poverty in America. His ambitious drive to serve has led him to become a solution-driven effective social justice expert. Terry is truly dedicated every day to provide more innovative strategies and opportunities for youth and returning citizens to thrive today.