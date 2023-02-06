Meet Your 2023 Future History Makers: Seneca Ridley-Turner

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Seneca grew up in Columbus, Ohio and was raised by a single mother. Her mother worked several jobs in order to provide her a comfortable lifestyle for her. This created a sense of respect for hard work, perseverance, and determination. She would often visit her grandparents. It is there that she learned the value of stewardship as she would watch her grandparents take in homeless people directly off the streets and provide them a safe haven. Her mission in life is to do what God called and created her to do.

Seneca is a graduate of Iona College in New York, where she holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. She also has a Master of Education degree from Northcentral University in Arizona. She has worn a plethora of hats throughout her career but is most passionate about serving her community and making sure youth who are considered disadvantaged have the opportunity and the resources to shine and be their greatest self.

She is the proud wife to Mr. Jason Turner and loving mother to her son JJ and daughters Kerrington and Makenzi.

On June 24, 2021, her eldest daughter, Makenzi attended a community party at a recreation center on the far east side of Columbus. There with her friends, she was enjoying herself when reckless gang members opened fire on the crowd. Tragically, Makenzi was shot. The bullet ended her life, but not her spirit. Makenzi’s spirit lives on through the Orange Hearts for Makenzi Foundation. Makenzi’s motto was “YOLO (You Only Live Once) so go for it!” Taking that saying to heart, Seneca, founded the Orange Hearts for Makenzi organization in 2021 to provide opportunities for young, disadvantaged, entrepreneurs of color to “go for it.” The foundation provides scholarships, resources, training, and technical support to help budding entrepreneurs realize their dreams of owning their own businesses.

Currently, Seneca, along with her partner Leanna Tribune, own and operate Soul Crave Food Truck. This was another dream of her daughter Makenzi’s that she has brought to life. Having to bury her child is the hardest thing she has ever done, but she finds peace in knowing that she is helping others through stewardship, hard work and determination, all the values that her mother and grandparents instilled in her.