Who Makes Your Top 3 Greatest Rappers of All Time List?! [WATCH]

Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Nas come in the top 3 from the “50 Greatest Rappers of All Time” list. This according to Billboard and Vibe in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary this year.

According to the editors, they based the criteria on “body of work/achievements (charted singles/albums, gold/platinum certifications), cultural impact/influence (how the artist’s work fostered the genre’s evolution), longevity (years at the mic), lyrics (storytelling skills) and flow (vocal prowess).”

Who makes YOUR TOP 3 list based on these criteria? The Rickey Smiley Morning Show debates their top picks, but do agree that it’s hard to argue Jay-Z as the top rapper in the game!

