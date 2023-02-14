Bodycam shows Columbus Police shoot man during Home Depot arrest

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus police released body camera footage on Tuesday that showed SWAT officers fatally shooting a man at a Grove City Home Depot.
The SWAT team was serving an arrest warrant on Bret Andrews, 46, who had been accused of raping a minor in Athens in 2021. Three different bodycam videos captured around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday showed different perspectives of what happened during the attempted arrest at the hardware store at 1680 Stringtown Road.
Viewers may find the footage in the video player below disturbing.
For the full NBC4 story click here
