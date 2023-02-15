CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Ohio Black Expo riverfront culture fest and convention is returning on Memorial Day weekend.
Ohio Black Expo held a news conference Wednesday to announce details for the 2023 edition of the convention that will take place from May 25 to May 28 in downtown Columbus. You can watch the news conference in the player above.
Among guests for this year’s culture fest include rapper KRS-One and drummer Sheila E.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- 2023 Ohio Black Expo culture fest announces artist and details
- Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Just Being And Loving Herself This Valentine’s Day
- Chloe Bailey Bares All In A Sultry Valentine’s Day Post
- Bodycam shows Columbus Police shoot man during Home Depot arrest
- What’s Trending: What Is The Best Love Song Of All Time?! [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Anthony Anderson Says Weight-Loss Trend Creating Diabetes Medication Shortage [WATCH]
- Episode 2 Of ‘Black HIV In The South’ Podcast Addresses Early Years Of Epidemic
- Anika Kai Shows Us How To Execute The Perfect Smokey Eye Slay For V-Day
- Lori Harvey Is Stylishly Working The New York Fashion Week Streets In Hot Looks
- Marsai Martin Talks Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance, Her Go-To Hair Style And More