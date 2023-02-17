Home

Bexley board accepts teacher’s resignation, vows change

According to NBC4i, The Bexley City Schools Board of Education has accepted the resignation of a middle school teacher after a racist image appears during the school’s morning announcements earlier this month.

Former teacher Christopher Melville, who was in charge of supervising the announcements, was placed on administrative leave last week.

It was the latest in a series of racist incidents Bexley students said they’ve experienced.

Melville submitted his resignation last Friday after Bexley Middle School students walked out in protest.

