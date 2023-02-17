HomeCbus

Traffic Alert: Parts of These Downtown Highways to Close This Weekend

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that their ramp up project will be temporarily closing ramps near the interchange of State Route 315 and Interstates 70/71 this weekend due to construction.

  • Starting Friday, February 17th at 9 pm the Greenlawn Avenue ramp to I-71 northbound will close.  the suggested detour is I-71 southbound to SR 104 eastbound to I-71 northbound.    This area will reopen Monday, February 20th at 5 am.

  • Starting Friday, February 17th at 9 am lane restrictions will start at I-71 northbound between Greenlaw Ave and I-70.  This area will reopen Monday, February 20th at 5 am.
  • Starting on Friday, February 17th at 11 pm, the I-70 westbound/I-71 southbound ramp that connects to I-71 southbound will close.  The suggested detour is I-670 westbound to SR 215 southbound to I-71 southbound.  All ramps will reopen Monday, February 20th at 5 am.
  • Starting Friday, February 17th at 10 pm, SR 315 northbound at I-70 will close.  The suggested detour is I-70 eastbound to I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to SR 315 northbound.  Closures for this will reopen on Monday, February 20th at 5 am
  • Starting Friday, February 17th at 5 am, I-71 northbound ramp to I-70 westbound will close.  The suggested detour is I-70 eastbound to I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to I-70 westbound.  This area will reopen Monday, February 20th at 5 am.

 

