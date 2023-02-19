‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Sad news to share for fans of “Law & Order” star Richard Belzer. Reports are in that the 78-year-old actor and comedian has passed away early Sunday (Feb 19) at his home in southwest France. Belzer was battling several health issues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A veteran of the comedic stage, Belzer branched off into acting, appearing on Saturday Night Live during its early years and made his big screen debut in the 1974 film The Groove Tube.

But it was his role as the smart-mouthed but well-meaning Detective John Munch on Law & Order than made him a fan favorite around the world. Shortly after news of his passing landed online, his peers took to social media to remember their time with Belzer.

“Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU,” Law & Order executive producer Warren Leight wrote in a tweet on Sunday. “Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz.” Laraine Newman “I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing,” actress tweeted . I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest.” Belzer’s storied TV resume includes roles and appearances on shows like The Flash (the original), Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Miami Vice, Moonlighting, South Park and Homicide: Life on the Streets..

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78 was originally published on theboxhouston.com