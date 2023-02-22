HomeCbus

Columbus Pizzeria Hiring Non-Stupid People

According to NBC4i, Signs with a blunt approach to “help wanted” outside of a Columbus-area pizza shop are making a big impression, but it’s not the only business to do so.

 

Santino’s Pizzeria, located in the Georgesville area, had two signs posted on Tuesday reading “Now hiring non-stupid people.” One hung from the fence on the side of the building, while a copy of it also hung upside-down above the entrance. Santino’s also posted a more neutral message, “We’re hiring,” on the door to go inside.

For the full NBC4 story click here

