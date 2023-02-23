HomeCbus

Lockdown After Student with Guns Reported at Reynoldsburg High School

According to NBC4i, a Reynoldsburg high school was locked down Wednesday due to a student being found with a gun on campus.

According to a statement from Reynoldsburg police, a school resource officer at the Reynoldsburg High School – Livingston Campus was notified by school staff of a firearm being found at the school.

According to district policy and procedures, the school was placed in full lockdown, the district said in a statement. Based on the recommendation of Reynoldsburg police, the lockdown was extended past the school’s normal dismissal time.

For the full NBC4 story click here

