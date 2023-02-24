Second gun in two days found at Reynoldsburg high school

According to NBC4i, One day after a Reynoldsburg high school was locked down after a gun was found on a student, a second gun has been confiscated on the school’s campus.
According to a letter to families from superintendent Dr. Tracy Reed, a weapon was found at the Reynoldsburg High School-Livingston Campus Thursday afternoon. One of the school’s safety and security officers found the weapon, which was hidden, after receiving an information tip.
Reed said the school was swept by Reynoldsburg police and no additional weapons were found.
For the full NBC4 story click here
