Storms cause severe damage across central Ohio

According to NBC4i, A line of severe thunderstorms swept across Columbus and central Ohio on Monday afternoon, leading to downed trees, thousands without power, and, in one area, turned-over mobile homes.
Tornado warnings came as school districts across the region were dismissing students, with multiple districts pausing or diverting buses so people could take shelter at the nearest school.
In Orient, Ohio, the damage from the storms was severe, with winds causing a mobile home to flip onto its side while another was turned onto its roof, damaging a neighboring residence at the Foxlair Farms park.
Also in Pickaway County, a roof was torn off a garage and several tin roofs were seen scattered about the area where the storms hit hardest.
