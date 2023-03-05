Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s official: Kelly Rowland has done it again!

The starlet was spotted on Instagram over the weekend donning a stunning denim look that left us with fashion envy and certainly made us swoon!

Taking to the social platform, the 40-year-old entertainer looked gorgeous as she made an appearance at the Kids’ Choice Awards rocking the denim look to perfection. The casual ensemble featured an oversized brown blazer from Lili Blanc which she paired with a white crop top that showed off her killer abs. She also rocked a pair of Cout De La Liberte flared jeans and accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry from Alexis Bittar to let the look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in a blunt bob and was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star took to Instagram to serve face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble for her 14 million followers, simply captioning the post with, “@nickelodeon KIDS choice Awards.”

Check it out below.

“KELLLYYYYY OMGG WOWWWWWW ,” one of Kelly’s followers commented underneath photo fit while another wrote,” ” and others simply commented with “Every time I visit your page, I immediately want to do crunches ” and others left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the fashionable post.

One thing about Kelly, she’s going to nail it every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with her most recent look!

Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay?

Did she nail it once again?

Don’t miss…

Pregnant And Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland Is Now The Global Face Of JustFab

Kelly Rowland Shines In New Visuals For Her Latest Single, “Flowers”

Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her Killer Abs In Her Latest Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com