Congratulations are in order for Rotimi and his wife as the couple has welcomed their second child together.
The beautiful couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby girl, Imani.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
“I Still Can’t Wrap My Mind Around To Think I’m Here To Announce The Beautiful Birth Of My Daughter Imani ! I’m Overwhelmed With Love Today @vanessamdee You Are Nothing Short Of A Superhero ! Our Second Child Together & Seven Now Has A Little Sister To Watch Over God You Have Poured Blessings On Me So Many Times So I Will Scream My Praises Back To You ! I’m Forever Grateful,” Rotimi said in a post.
Check out the adorable video below:
Congratulations to couple and we wish them all the best!
READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS..
- Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW
- Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Girl
- Zendaya Is Everything In Latest Louis Vuitton Look
- Meagan Good Stuns In A Purple Slip Dress
- Columbus Police looking for answers after a very violent weekend
- Jonathan McReynolds Talks Giving Up The Single Life And Ongoing ‘Feud’ With KevOnStage
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Chris Rock Standup [WATCH]
- Keke Palmer Shares Adorable TikTok Of Her Newborn Son
- Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown
- Jill Biden On Mental Presidential Competency Tests, Ja Morant Suspended & More [WATCH]
- Activists Begin “Week of Action” Protesting Georgia’s “Cop City”
Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Girl was originally published on 92q.com
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
-
Celebrities Who Were Accused of Sexual Assault at The Playboy Mansion and Events