Three Dead OHIO: Bodies Found ‘Bound and Gagged’

It’s being reported that police are investigating the discovery of three dead bodies found Friday morning in two separate Akron areas.
All three men have been described as being “bound and gagged”.
Two of the men were found near Cordova Avenue in Akron. A third body was later discovered approximately one mile away. There has been no confirmation yet that the third body is connected to the first two.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
