Columbus police’s new mobile breathalyzer hitting the streets

According to NBC4i, The Columbus Division of Police will roll out its mobile breath-testing vehicle program just in time for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Known as the DUI Interceptor, Columbus police said it will officially patrol the streets of Columbus beginning Wednesday, March 15, and will assist officers in processing suspected drivers under the influence on the spot. According to a CPD report, the DUI Interceptor will “eliminate the need for officers to transport an impaired driver to a police facility to conduct a breathalyzer test.”

The vehicle, conceptualized by CPD and the Operating a Vehicle Impaired Countermeasures Program, will remove impaired drivers from the road, promote safe, sober driving and help reduce the time it takes for DUI processing, thereby giving police more time to answer patrol calls for service.

For the full NBC4 story click here

