Meagan Good Dazzles At The ‘Shazam!’ Movie Premiere In An Alluring Glittery Set

Meagan Good gleamed at the Shazam! movie premiere in a sparkly two-piece set that put her shapely body on full display.

Meagan Good has the goods – period. The gorgeous actress stole the show at the Shazam! Los Angeles premiere sporting a Falguni Shane Peacock crop top and skirt combo that has us in a daze. The ornate ensemble was embellished with sparkling jewels that popped off Good’s flawless brown skin. It featured a bralette top and a high-waist, ankle-length skirt that boasted a thigh-high split, exposing the Harlem actress’ toned legs.

Good accessorized her look with drop earrings that matched the tones in her garb, black ankle-strap sandals, and her sassy, short blonde ‘do. Her makeup was glamorous as usual and included an eye shadow palette that resembled the colors in her look.

It’s clear that Good is on a purposeful track in her life and career. Her aura exudes the confidence that comes with living in your authenticity, and it shows up through her fashion and actions. “To have the strength just to say ‘no, this is who I am, this is what I believe, this is what I think I should put into the world, this is what I know that I’m called to, this is my purpose,” remarked Good in her Hello Beautiful exclusive feature.

Go Meagan!

