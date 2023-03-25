According to NBC4i, a woman has been charged after allegedly beating a man over the head with a paper towel holder.
Campbell police were called to a home on the 100 block of Jackson Street around 9 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man being assaulted.
When they arrived on the scene, officers noted “a large amount” of blood on the kitchen floor of the home and the man, also covered in blood, with a large gash on his forehead, according to the report.
Lakayia McNair, 19, was arrested at the scene and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.
Reports state the pair were having a verbal dispute when McNair took the aluminum paper towel holder and struck him over the head with it — officers on the scene noted the holder had a large dent in it and collected it as evidence.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Ohio Woman Arrested for Beating Man with Paper Towel Holder
- ‘Creed III’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
- ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Riq & Brayden Bring The Weight To Wall Street, Cane Owns Lorenzo
- JT Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Spandex Poster Girl Look
- Top 16 Black Cartoons Of All-Time
- Everything We Know About The Irvo Otieno Case
- Vice President Kamala Harris Discusses Women’s History Month
- Mind, Body, Business: Assessing Your Health At Home
- Michael Jordan Always Knew Who He Wanted To Play His Mom In The Film ‘Air,’ Saying “None Of This Would Have Happened Without My Mother”
- Review: ‘John Wick 4’ Is An Entertaining, Gritty And Bloody Good Time
-
Who Jumped Tekashi 6ix9ine? Tweet Claims IG Video Shows Name Of Man Stomping Rapper
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
-
Spice Announces Her Third Pregnancy: ‘God Has Been So Good To Me!’
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023