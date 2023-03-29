According to NBC4i, the rules of the road are about to change. In one week, Ohio’s distracted driving law officially takes effect.
This allows law enforcement to pull over drivers on their phones without incident. It also makes distracted driving a primary offense with up to a $500 fine.
The Ohio State Highway patrol said they’ve seen nearly 62,000 distracted driving crashes in the state since 2018. They say 1,800 of those were fatal or with serious injury.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week
- Trent Shelton Explains the Importance of Relationship Building
- Shark Tank’s Daymond John Gives Financial Literacy Advice
- How to see five planets in tonight’s sky
- Korean fried chicken joint opens third Columbus restaurant
- Why the death penalty may end in Ohio
- Loud And Factually Wrong Fox News Contributor Blames Unlocked ‘Side Door’ For School Shooting In Nashville
- Chilli Gushes Over Her Boo Matthew Lawrence: ‘I am So Happy’
- GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral
- PUMA & Rhuigi Villaseñor To Drop Part 3 Of Capsule Collection That Celebrates Hip-Hop Culture
-
Who Jumped Tekashi 6ix9ine? Tweet Claims IG Video Shows Name Of Man Stomping Rapper
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Can We Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Urban One Columbus and Columbus Urban League Job and Recruitment Fair