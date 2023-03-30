Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Urban One Health and Fitness Expo Presented by PrimaryOne Health, in association with People, Places and Dreams, and CareSource at St. Stephens Community House, happening on Saturday, April 29th from 10am-3pm!

As we celebrate Minority Health Month, we invite you to join us for a day of education, inspiration, and motivation. Our event brings together health and fitness experts, vendors, and community members to empower and support each other on the journey to a healthier lifestyle.

At the Urban One Health and Fitness Expo, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities, including fitness classes, health screenings, cooking demonstrations, and more. Learn from experts on topics such as nutrition, mental health, and chronic disease prevention.

In addition to our informative sessions, we’ll have vendors selling health-conscious products, giving you the opportunity to try new products and services. Plus, don’t miss out on our exciting giveaways and raffles throughout the day.

This event is open to all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting your wellness journey, there’s something for you at the Urban One Health and Fitness Expo.

Join us at St. Stephens Community House on April 29th from 10am-3pm to take the first step towards a healthier you. See you there!