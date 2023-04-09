Arts & Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Is A Goddess In A Tom Ford Look

Mary J. Blige is everything in this gold, Tom Ford look.

Published on April 9, 2023

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18

Source: Bravo / Getty

Mary J. Blige  is reminding us why she’s the fashion queen and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Over the weekend, the Queen of R&B was spotted on the scene in style in a Tom Ford look that we love. She shared photos from her night on the town to her Instagram page and we just can’t get enough of her effortless slay.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a $1,490 gold, one shouldered Tom Ford top and matching joggers from the brand retailing for $1,250. She paired the look with a gold Valentino belt with a large V as the belt buckle which matched the monochromatic look perfectly. She accessorized the look with sparkly gold boots which added to the gold ensemble.

She wore her signature blond locs in a big, fluffy curls that were pulled over to one side and rocked gold earrings in her ears as she served face and body while posing for her millions of followers.

Check out the fashionable look below.

If there’s one thing that Mary is going to do, it’s serve a LEWK and this latest ensemble might just be one of our favorites!

Mary J. Blige Is A Goddess In A Tom Ford Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

