‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Sierra Gates’ Daughter Wears Stunning Brides By Nona Gown To Prom

It’s prom season and we are obsessed with our favorite celebrity’s offspring bringing the looks in custom dresses, sleek tuxedos, and luxurious rides. Long gone are the days of dresses off the rack and oversized limos. These young adults are pulling up to prom in Mercedes, Bentleys, and Rolls Royces.

VH1 reality TV star Sierra Gates sent her daughter, Paris off to prom and she didn’t disappoint in a gold goddess gown by Brides By Nona.

The proud mama took to Instagram to celebrate her mini-me’s prom with the caption, “We Been Together Since I Was 15. 18 Years Later We Did It. Prom. Graduation. #2023 What Was They Thinkingggggggggg You & @yk.kevinn killed itttt”

She thanked the fab folk over at Brides By Nona, writing, “I can’t thank you enough for coming through for Paris’s dress is a whole wedding dress. Thank you.”

Paris’ hair was laid by Cha Styles and her face beat by Camille. Paris is one of a handful of celeb kids who went to prom this year. Monica’s son Rodneyy his mama proud serving style and swag in a sleek satin suit.

Lil’ Scrappy and Erica Dixon’s daughter Emani slayed in a beaded gown with mesh bodice and up do.

Tammy Rivera sent her baby girl Charlie to prom in this delightful red gown.

