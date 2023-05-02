It’s Election Day in Ohio and Laws Have Changed, Here’s The New Way to Vote

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Election Day in Ohio and there are new laws in place for what types of IDs are now allowed to be shown when you vote.

According to NBC4i,

Accepted photo IDs to verify a voter’s identity are:

Ohio driver’s license

State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

U.S. military ID card

Ohio National Guard ID card

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All photo IDs must have the following:

An expiration date that has not passed

A photograph of the voter

The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book

If you show up to vote without the proper ID, you will be able to cast a provisional ballot. However, you will have to return to the Board of Elections headquarters with your proper ID to verify your vote.

Question on where your polling place is? Click here

Be prepared when you go to the polls! Voting is open from 6:30 am and the polls close at 7:30 pm.