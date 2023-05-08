According to NBC4i, The owner of a Columbus popsicle brand is expanding with a new venture: a cookie delivery service.
Warmly Cookies is now delivering four-packs of sea salt chocolate chip cookies to homes across central Ohio after food brand developer Cody Miller launched the service earlier this year. Miller also operates Rime Time Curiously Crafted Pops, sold at the Hilliard Center Street Market and across the city in the brand’s popsicle truck.
However, Miller’s new service comes with some caveats: Warmly only delivers once per week and Columbus-area residents need to be selected to receive his warm cookies.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Back-to-back Short North shootings leave trail of questions after violent weekend
- Cookie delivery service launches in central Ohio
- Keke Palmer Is Fierce In An Animal Print Dress
- Two injured in stabbing in west Columbus
- Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens Again In Mexico
- Teyana Taylor Gifts Lil Wayne A Pair Of Sneakers From Her New Jordan Collaboration
- Driver Kills Multiple ‘Migrants’ By ‘Intentionally’ Plowing Into Brownsville, Texas Shelter: Report
- Da Brat Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Performing At Lovers & Friends
- Method Man Is The Perfect Eye Candy In Tamika Scott’s Latest Video
- Chloë Bailey Performs In A Custom L.O.C.A Bodysuit
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized