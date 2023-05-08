Cookie delivery service launches in central Ohio

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The owner of a Columbus popsicle brand is expanding with a new venture: a cookie delivery service.

Warmly Cookies is now delivering four-packs of sea salt chocolate chip cookies to homes across central Ohio after food brand developer Cody Miller launched the service earlier this year. Miller also operates Rime Time Curiously Crafted Pops, sold at the Hilliard Center Street Market and across the city in the brand’s popsicle truck.

However, Miller’s new service comes with some caveats: Warmly only delivers once per week and Columbus-area residents need to be selected to receive his warm cookies.

