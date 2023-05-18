What’s Trending: Plastic Surgery Procedures You Wouldn’t Believe [LISTEN]

If given the opportunity, what’s a plastic surgery procedure you would consider getting? We’re talking about them all, and even some that you’ve probably never heard of!

From BBLs to breast implants, beauty modifications seem to be the new trend.

A growing number of men are starting to go under the knife to improve their appearance as well. It has been reported that more and more men are getting “limb lengthening surgery” to make themselves taller. It stretches out the bones in their legs and can cost anywhere from $75K-$90K. The process can take six to nine months and is expected to add roughly two to six inches.

Another procedure becoming more popular amongst men is surgery for larger pectoral and calf muscles.

What surgical procedure would you undergo if given the opportunity? Tattooed eyeliner, lip fillers, toe surgery? Follow us on IG, @rickeysmileymorningshow, to join the conversation! Let us know in the comment section.

The RSMS cast members discuss what they would improve about themselves and why. Tune in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays, 5-9am CT/6-10am ET!

